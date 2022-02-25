Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $203.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.28.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.24. 436,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,958,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.85. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $100.02 and a 1 year high of $250.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $288.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

