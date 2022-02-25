Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $14.95 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BABA stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $105.76. The stock had a trading volume of 502,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,958,391. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day moving average of $144.85. The stock has a market cap of $286.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $250.34.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
