Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.60% from the stock’s previous close.

BABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.47.

NYSE:BABA opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $295.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $250.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average is $144.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,493,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

