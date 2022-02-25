Alien Worlds Tops One Day Trading Volume of $86.82 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Alien Worlds has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $98.15 million and approximately $86.82 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

