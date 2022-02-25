Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.64. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.17). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

