Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allbirds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.
BIRD stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $32.44.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
About Allbirds (Get Rating)
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allbirds (BIRD)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.