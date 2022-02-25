Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) PT Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allbirds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

BIRD stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.08. Allbirds has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

