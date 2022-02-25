Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.77 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Y stock traded down $9.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $662.92. 95,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,139. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $605.14 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $669.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Y has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

