Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.48. 2,934,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,298. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after purchasing an additional 469,894 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 45,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.