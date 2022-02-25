Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Altair Engineering updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $61.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -770.28 and a beta of 1.57. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Griffin Securities started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 19,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $1,365,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $3,146,458.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,534 shares of the software’s stock worth $350,996,000 after acquiring an additional 235,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,988 shares of the software’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,512 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,527 shares of the software’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter.

About Altair Engineering (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.