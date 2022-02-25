Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.98

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 7669117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Altice USA by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

