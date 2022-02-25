Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.61.

AIMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,634. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $41.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,099,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.