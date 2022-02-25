Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.28% from the stock’s current price.

AIF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.15.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Shares of AIF stock traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$50.25. 147,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,150. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$47.39 and a 12-month high of C$72.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35.

In related news, Director Raymond Mikulich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$52.03 per share, with a total value of C$52,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$481,641.71. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,312 shares in the company, valued at C$2,370,847.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,294 shares of company stock worth $120,034.

About Altus Group (Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.