AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.91. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 11.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 203.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 77.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

