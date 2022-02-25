Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

AMED stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMED shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.27.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

