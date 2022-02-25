America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Shares of ATAX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,697. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.58. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

