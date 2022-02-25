American Campus Communities, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACC. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

NYSE ACC opened at $52.37 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

