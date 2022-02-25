American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 146,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,550. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 107.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

