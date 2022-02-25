American International Group Inc. Has $27.94 Million Stock Holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,237,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullinan Oncology were worth $27,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $809,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

