American International Group Inc. Sells 235,000 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after buying an additional 66,815 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $430.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

