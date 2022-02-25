American International Group Inc. Sells 3,881 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $21,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $681,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $102,860,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

