American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,076,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,817,000 after purchasing an additional 306,728 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $127.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.27. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,221 shares of company stock worth $11,266,400. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.70.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

