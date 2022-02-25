American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Up 1.7%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.06. 813,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 703,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 12.17, a current ratio of 12.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$601.33 million and a PE ratio of -24.68.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

