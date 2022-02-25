American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AMS opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

