American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:AMS opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.07.
About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)
