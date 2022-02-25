American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.66. 2,309,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.12. American Tower has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.80.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in American Tower by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

