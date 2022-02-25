American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Posts Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AMWL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 4,319,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. American Well has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $116,169.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brendan P. Ogrady sold 13,894 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $90,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Well by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Well by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Well by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 92,574 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

