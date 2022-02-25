American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

AMWL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 4,062,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. American Well has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 520,656 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,437. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in American Well by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Well by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 80,685 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

