American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.59 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,157. The company has a market capitalization of $866.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 2.15. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

