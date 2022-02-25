Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year.

USA has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.00.

TSE USA opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$3.64.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

