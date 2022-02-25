Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COLD. Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $40.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,611,000 after buying an additional 1,566,610 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,568,000 after buying an additional 1,383,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,861,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,497,000 after buying an additional 998,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,122,000 after acquiring an additional 561,448 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

