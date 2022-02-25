Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -90.36, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

