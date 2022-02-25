Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.000-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
AMGN traded up $7.76 on Friday, hitting $227.03. 3,557,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,261. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.25. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.65.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amgen by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,507,000 after purchasing an additional 984,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
