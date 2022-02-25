Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.000-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMGN traded up $7.76 on Friday, hitting $227.03. 3,557,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,261. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.25. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amgen by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,033,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,507,000 after purchasing an additional 984,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

