Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.85

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 3088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $187,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 31,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $776,287.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,995 shares of company stock worth $2,553,478. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

