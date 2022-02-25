Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

