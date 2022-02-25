Analysts Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. BGC Partners reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

