Analysts Anticipate Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) to announce $16.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.50 million and the highest is $18.23 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $52.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edap Tms.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EDAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

EDAP opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Edap Tms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 12.9% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Edap Tms by 41.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

