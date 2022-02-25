Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Post $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $64.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

About Korn Ferry (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.