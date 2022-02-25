Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Post $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $64.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

