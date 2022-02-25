Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDLS has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.96 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 763.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 205,221 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 788.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 183,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

