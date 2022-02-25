Analysts Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 20.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the second quarter worth about $331,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digi International stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $20.04. 7,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,044. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. Digi International has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Digi International (Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.