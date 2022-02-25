Analysts Expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.63). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($1.47) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.
On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SCYNEXIS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
SCYNEXIS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,424. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SCYNEXIS has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.95.
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
