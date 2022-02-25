Analysts Set Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) PT at GBX 465

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 465 ($6.32).

ASCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 490 ($6.66) to GBX 450 ($6.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.98) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th.

LON ASCL opened at GBX 317.60 ($4.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 364.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 400.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 297.80 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($6.21).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

