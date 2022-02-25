Analyzing D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) & Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) -31.90% N/A -65.90%

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Dingdong (Cayman)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 0.60 -$68.14 million N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) $1.73 billion 0.68 -$484.89 million N/A N/A

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Dingdong (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60 Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus target price of $17.66, indicating a potential upside of 815.03%. Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 388.05%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Dingdong (Cayman).

Summary

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

