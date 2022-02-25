Analyzing GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) and Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Intevac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32% Intevac 43.81% -23.08% -19.08%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intevac has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Intevac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.54 $110.61 million N/A N/A Intevac $38.52 million 3.21 $26.62 million $1.08 4.61

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Intevac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.0% of Intevac shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Intevac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Intevac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 3 0 0 2.00 Intevac 0 1 0 0 2.00

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.84%. Given GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than Intevac.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Intevac on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufactures process-related components and machinery, notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves and pumps. The Liquid & Powder Technologies segment process solutions for the dairy, beverage, food, chemical and other industries. The Food & Healthcare Technologies segment provides solutions for food processing and the pharmaceutical industries. The Farm Technologies segment provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming. The Refrigeration Technologies segment provides sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy and oil and gas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.

About Intevac (Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets. The Photonics segment develops digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images. The company was founded by Norman H. Pond in October 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.