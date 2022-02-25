Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLAN. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Anaplan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Anaplan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,080,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,938. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

