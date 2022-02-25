Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADRZY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Andritz stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Andritz has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.69.

About Andritz (Get Rating)

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.