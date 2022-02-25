Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADRZY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Andritz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Andritz stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Andritz has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

