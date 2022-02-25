Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.82) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.68) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($41.07) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,363.33 ($45.74).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,595 ($48.89) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,677.50 ($50.01). The stock has a market cap of £48.14 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,305.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,048.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

