Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been given a €58.00 ($65.91) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.52 ($74.46).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

