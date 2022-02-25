ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.44 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,513. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $278.22 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $327.45.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.