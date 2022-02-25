APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.93.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

