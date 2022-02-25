Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Acquires New Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,793,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,798,000. SYNNEX accounts for approximately 22.0% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 44.57% of SYNNEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 238.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after purchasing an additional 853,416 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 283,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after buying an additional 162,019 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,557,000 after buying an additional 90,264 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,078,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNX stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.38 and its 200-day moving average is $111.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $87.57 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,555 shares of company stock valued at $370,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

