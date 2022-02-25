Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMEH traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

